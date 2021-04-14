Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.43

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.43 and last traded at $121.94, with a volume of 17090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

