Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.44 ($87.58).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €70.45 ($82.88) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.