Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.