Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,179 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NYSE AMX opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.