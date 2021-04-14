Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of RXL stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.