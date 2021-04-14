Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

