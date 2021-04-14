Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

