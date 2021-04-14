Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2455 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.57.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.