Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 166.9% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

