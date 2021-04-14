Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Thursday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

