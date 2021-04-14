Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

KNRRY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 10,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

