Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF remained flat at $$24.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.