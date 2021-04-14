Kind Ads Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,743.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $523,710.31 and $4,743.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.