Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

KRC opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

