KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

