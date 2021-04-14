Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. 350,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,398. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.