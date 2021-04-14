Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.23. 118,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

