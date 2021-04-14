Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $165.71 and a 52-week high of $288.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

