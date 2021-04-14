Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,598. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

