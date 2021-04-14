Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kerry Group has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

