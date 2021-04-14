KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KBSF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. KBS Fashion Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KBS Fashion Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

