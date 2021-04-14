KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KZMYY. Barclays lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KZMYY stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.