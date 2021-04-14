Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.00372568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00023243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.62 or 0.03889229 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

