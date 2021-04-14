Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.38 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00009895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $364.12 million and $62.38 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00364809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00023170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003448 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 676.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,296,927 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

