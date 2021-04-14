Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 216.6% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. KAO has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

KAOOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

