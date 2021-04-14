JustBet (WINR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.11 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00268603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.50 or 0.00716451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,719.88 or 0.99969277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.11 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

