Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £119.44 ($156.05) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.69 ($143.32).

JET stock opened at GBX 7,888 ($103.06) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market cap of £11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,931.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,006.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

