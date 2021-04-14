JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Position Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 1.49% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

JAGG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,732. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

