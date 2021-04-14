JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to “Neutral”

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LMNX stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,415,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.