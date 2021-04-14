JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,670 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $115,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $9,596,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

