JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

