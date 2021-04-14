JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Markel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,186.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,193.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,041.51.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

