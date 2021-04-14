JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 766,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.