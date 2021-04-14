JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.40. 550,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

