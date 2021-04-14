JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $190.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

