JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 39,302 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of PTC Therapeutics worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,561,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $297,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,968 shares of company stock valued at $683,426. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.