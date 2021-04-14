JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.90 ($89.29) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.59 ($83.05).

Shares of G24 opened at €69.28 ($81.51) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €55.90 ($65.76) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.41.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

