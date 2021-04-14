Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market cap of $420.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

