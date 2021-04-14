Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

