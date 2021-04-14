JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

JOAN opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

