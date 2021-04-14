JOANN Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on April 21st (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. JOANN had issued 10,937,500 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $131,250,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

