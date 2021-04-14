JMP Securities Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $568.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $601.67.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $550.58 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $281.57 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.26, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.