JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. JFrog has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $15,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.