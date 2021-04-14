JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

