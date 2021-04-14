Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Buy

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. State Street Corp boosted its position in ENI by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.