Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $163.84 on Monday. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

