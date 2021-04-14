Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.