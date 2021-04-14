Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantest in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

ATEYY opened at $98.55 on Monday. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

