Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantest in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
