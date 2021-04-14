Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NEM opened at $62.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,587. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

