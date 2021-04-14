Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

